Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Limited participant in practice
Rose (ankle) was a non-contact participant in Tuesday's practice and remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Rose has missed two straight contests due to right ankle soreness, although it appears he's trending in the right direction. Expect a final decision on his availability closer to tipoff.
