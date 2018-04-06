Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as probable
Rose (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Rose returned from a six-game absence Thursday against the Nuggets and played 15 minutes off the bench, finishing with four points on 2-of-5 shooting. His inclusion on the injury report is likely precautionary, but the team will confirm his status closer to tip.
