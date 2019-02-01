Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against Denver.

With teammates Tyus Jones (ankle) and Jeff Teague (foot) both out Saturday, Rose, who has missed the last three games due to lingering right ankle soreness, could highly benefit from both absences in the lineup if he is able to play. Though if Rose is inactive for a fourth straight, Jerryd Bayless will presumably slide into the starting lineup Saturday.

