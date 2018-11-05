Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as questionable
Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Rose is at risk of missing a second straight game as he continues to battle an ankle injury. With Jeff Teague (knee) out, Tyus Jones would start and benefit from an uptick in minutes if Rose is unable to play.
