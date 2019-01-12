Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Makes splash in return to lineup
Rose scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Mavericks.
The 30-year-old had missed the last six games with an ankle injury, but Rose looked fit as a fiddle Friday. He continues to be an effective sixth man for Minnesota when he's on the court, scoring 20-plus points in seven of his last nine contests, and at least on a per-game basis, Rose is headed for his most productive campaign since his heyday with the Bulls.
