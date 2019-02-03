Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Modest effort in return
Rose compiled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 loss to Denver.
Rose returned to action Saturday after missing three straight games due to ankle soreness. He played just 20 minutes off the bench and it appears as though he is going to be eased back into the rotation. The ankle concerns are ongoing and will likely be an issue for the rest of his career, meaning he is a tough player to roster in shallower leagues. Owners in standard formats should simply add him in when he is playing and be prepared to cut bait when he goes down again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expected to come off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will dress, won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Limited participant in practice•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Held out of Sunday's tilt•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...