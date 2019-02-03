Rose compiled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 loss to Denver.

Rose returned to action Saturday after missing three straight games due to ankle soreness. He played just 20 minutes off the bench and it appears as though he is going to be eased back into the rotation. The ankle concerns are ongoing and will likely be an issue for the rest of his career, meaning he is a tough player to roster in shallower leagues. Owners in standard formats should simply add him in when he is playing and be prepared to cut bait when he goes down again.