Rose (ankle) tallied four points (2-5 FG) across 15 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Rose made his return from a six-game absence and reverted back to the amount of playing time he'd logged in the few games he'd played in a T-Wolves uniform prior to his injury. With Jeff Teague seeing a full workload and Tyus Jones also enjoying a consistent workload on the second unit, Rose's role doesn't figure to expand beyond what he's currently seeing.