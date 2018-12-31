Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Officially out Monday
Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Rose will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle a sprained right ankle. While coach Tom Thibodeau noted that Rose is on the mend, he failed to offer a concrete return date for the guard. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Boston, while Tyus Jones will once again benefit with Rose and Jeff Teague (ankle) both out.
