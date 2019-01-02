Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Officially out Wednesday
Rose (ankle) is out Wednesday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Rose, who has missed two straight games due to a lingering right ankle sprain, will be sidelined Wednesday. The Timberwolves will be shorthand when they battle the Celtics on Wednesday, as Rose, along with Robert Covington and Jeff Teague, are all listed as out. Teammates Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie and Anthony Tolliver are three key reserve players that could be counted on heavily Wednesday.
