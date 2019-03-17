Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out again Sunday
Rose (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
This will be Rose's third straight absence while he continues to nurse soreness in his elbow. Jeff Teague's status with a foot injury is still unclear, but Tyus Jones should get extended backcourt minutes regardless. Rose's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Warriors.
