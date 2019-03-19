Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out for fourth straight Tuesday
Rose (elbow) will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Rose's injury-plagued season continues as the former MVP will be missing his fourth straight game due to lingering elbow soreness. With Jeff Teague (foot) out as well, Tyus Jones is presumably in line for a start Tuesday against the Warriors with Jerryd Bayless filling in off the bench.
