Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Friday
Rose (ankle) is out Friday against the Jazz.
Rose left Thursday's game against the Lakers early due to right ankle soreness, and he'll need some more time to recover. With him, Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) all out, Jerryd Bayless should see extended minutes at point guard.
