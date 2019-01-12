Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Saturday
Rose (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After playing in Friday's game against Dallas -- recording 21 points and five assists in the process -- Rose is out Saturday due to ankle soreness. He missed the six game prior to Friday's tilt, indicating that his absence tonight may be precautionary as he hasn't been reported to have aggravated the injury. Rose's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the 76ers.
