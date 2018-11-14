Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday
Rose (knee) is out Wednesday against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rose was previously listed as questionable. However, leading up to tipoff, he determined he's in too much discomfort to take the floor. While Rose is sidelined, Tyus Jones could see a bump in minutes.
