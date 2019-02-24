Rose supplied 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Rose once again paced the team in scoring despite his second-unit role, as an extremely efficient shooting night helped him pile up the points over a modes allotment of playing time. The veteran guard has eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of the past four games, and he appears to be retaining the value he'd accumulated during his earlier run as a starter while Jeff Teague nursed multiple injuries. Rose's minutes appear set to remain in the low-to-mid-20s for the time being, however, so his production could certainly fluctuate on nights when his shot isn't as sharp as it was Saturday.