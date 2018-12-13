Rose supplied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Rose's scoring total led the second unit and checked second only to Andrew Wiggins' on the night for the T-Wolves. The 10-year veteran remains heavily involved in the offense despite his bench role, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in five of six December contests. Having eclipsed 20 points in three of those games, Rose is averaging a solid 16.8 points on 47.3 shooting (including 41.7 percent from three-point range) across 29.0 minutes thus far in the current month.