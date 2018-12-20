Rose recorded 33 points (14-29 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Rose drew his second straight start with Jeff Teague (ankle) sidelined, and the 30-year-old veteran delivered yet another throwback performance. It's the third time he has scored 30-plus points this season, and he's currently maintaining career highs in field goal and three-point shooting percentages.