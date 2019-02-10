Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Sunday
Rose (ankle) practice Sunday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Rose's status for Monday's game against the Clippers is still unknown but things are looking great reportedly. The former MVP was a full participant at practice Sunday and appears as though the guard will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Withheld from practice•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Modest effort in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expected to come off bench•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...