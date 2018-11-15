Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Thursday
Rose (knee) went through Thursday's practice, Dane Moore of 1500AM ESPN Radio reports.
Coach Tom Thibodeau noted that Rose is "good", but that's far from a confirmation that Rose will be available Friday against the Trail Blazers. He should tentatively be considered questionable, with another update likely arriving after morning shootaround.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Continues strong season Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Delivers full line over 34 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Another vintage effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Productive in starting five Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...