Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Productive in starting five Monday
Rose (ankle) tallied 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Rose was inserted into the starting five with Jeff Teague (knee) sitting out, and he once again took advantage of a starting opportunity. The multi-time All-Star had amassed a career-high 50 points in his most recent turn with the first unit last Wednesday, and although Monday's output was nowhere near as spectacular, he finished with a team-high scoring total. Rose has also typically been productive off the bench when called upon, leading to solid averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and a career-best 36.7 percent success rate from three-point range.
