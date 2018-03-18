Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Provides offense in limited minutes Saturday
Rose scored eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 15 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Spurs.
It was his best game yet since signing with Minnesota, although that's not saying much. Rose is a shadow of his former self on the court, but the T-Wolves may need him to find his old form down the stretch, at least for a game or two, if they're going to overcome the loss of Jimmy Butler (knee) and stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
