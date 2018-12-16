Rose provided 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, a rebound, and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Suns.

Rose continues to be a focal point of Minnesota's offense since the departure of Jimmy Butler. While Rose is often mentioned with the phrase 'turning back the clock', the guard is still only 29 years old, and though his tenure with the NBA has been rocky with a litany of injuries, he's on pace to log a full complement of games, which he hasn't achieved since his rookie year. Rose should continue as a reliable sixth man off the bench.