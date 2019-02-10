Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Rose was a full participant at practice Sunday, so he appears on track to play against the Clippers, despite the questionable tag. The veteran guard has missed six of the last seven games and could see a minutes restriction, should he be able to suit up. Minnesota's backcourt is in less than stellar shape with Jeff Teague (foot) probable, Jerryd Bayless (toe) questionable and Tyus Jones (ankle) doubtful.