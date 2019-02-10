Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Monday
Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Rose was a full participant at practice Sunday, so he appears on track to play against the Clippers, despite the questionable tag. The veteran guard has missed six of the last seven games and could see a minutes restriction, should he be able to suit up. Minnesota's backcourt is in less than stellar shape with Jeff Teague (foot) probable, Jerryd Bayless (toe) questionable and Tyus Jones (ankle) doubtful.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...