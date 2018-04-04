Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Rose was apparently available to play in Sunday's tilt with the Jazz, but didn't end up seeing the floor, even with Jeff Teague (knee) missing the contest. He's now been re-added to the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest and there's a realistic shot he ends up getting held out in the first night of a back-to-back set. Teague also remains questionable, so Tyus Jones could be in line for big minutes once again.