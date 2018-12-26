Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Rose sat out the Thunder's last game Sunday because of the injury he suffered in the previous contest, but he will have a chance to return to action against his former team. Boding well for Rose's chances to take the court is the fact he took part in Monday's practice. A final decision regarding Rose's status for Wednesday will be announced at some point on game day.

