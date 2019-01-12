Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable Saturday against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Rose missed six games before making his return Friday night against Dallas, and he finished with 21 points, five assists and three boards in 28 minutes. His inclusion on the injury report is likely precautionary, but the Wolves will closely monitor his status on the second night of a back-to-back.

