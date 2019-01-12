Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Saturday
Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable Saturday against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
Rose missed six games before making his return Friday night against Dallas, and he finished with 21 points, five assists and three boards in 28 minutes. His inclusion on the injury report is likely precautionary, but the Wolves will closely monitor his status on the second night of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Makes splash in return to lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Says he will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Inactive Sunday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...