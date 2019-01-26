Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday
Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Jazz.
Rose missed Friday's game against the Jazz due to right ankle soreness, but is questionable for Sunday's rematch. If he's unable to go, Jerry Bayless would be in line for heavy run with Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) out Sunday.
