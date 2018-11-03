Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday vs. Blazers
Rose (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
Rose exited Friday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left ankle and is apparently still feeling some pain. His status may be updated following Sunday's morning shootaround. With Rose questionable and Jeff Teague (knee) out, Tyus Jones could be in line for extended run at point guard.
