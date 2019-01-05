Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday
Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Look for an official designation for Rose to be given closer to game-time. He's missed to past four games with a right ankle sprain, and if he's forced to miss a fifth, Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie would again be in line for boosted run.
