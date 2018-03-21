Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable to return Tuesday
Rose sprained his right ankle Tuesday against the Clippers and is questionable to return.
Before leaving the contest, Rose logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and an assist in seven minutes of action. Since joining the Timberwolves, Rose has seen a gradual minute increase every game, including a 14-point performance in 19 minutes Sunday against the Rockets. If he is ruled out for the remainder of the game, expect Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks to potentially see a few more minutes.
