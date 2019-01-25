Rose didn't start the second half and is questionable to return due to right ankle soreness.

Rose has seen more playing time of late due to injuries in Minnesota's backcourt, with Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) out with their respective injuries. The Timberwolves are likely playing it safe with one of their two healthy point guards, especially given Roses's injury history. If he can't return, Jerryd Bayless figures to shoulder the load for the remainder of the contest.