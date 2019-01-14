Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against Philadelphia.

Despite logging 28 minutes Friday, Rose missed Saturday's game due to the same right ankle injury that held him out of action for six straight games dating from Dec. 30 to Jan. 8. It was most likely a precautionary action taken by the Timberwolves, but nonetheless, Rose will presumably be a game-time call heading into the matchup against the 76ers on Tuesday.