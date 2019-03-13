Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable vs. Jazz
Rose (elbow) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Utah.
Rose was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Denver due to an elbow injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Knicks, and it looks like he isn't entirely past the issue. Jeff Teague (foot) is also listed as questionable, so if either or both guards are unable to play Thursday, Tyus Jones would be in line for another heavy dose of minutes at point guard.
