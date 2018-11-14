Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable with knee soreness
Rose is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness.
Rose obviously has a dark history with knee injuries, but he is still a surprise addition to the injury report with Wednesday's game just under three hours from tip-off. Rose will likely end up being a game-time decision against the Pelicans, and if he is ruled out, Tyus Jones and rookie Josh Okogie could be in line for a heavy dose of minutes, especially if either Jeff Teague (knee) or Andrew Wiggins (quad) are ruled out.
