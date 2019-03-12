Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable with sore elbow
Rose is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a sore right elbow.
Rose played just eight minutes Sunday in a win over the Knicks, as he apparently injured his elbow along the way. With Jeff Teague (foot) also questionable, the Wolves could end up thin in the backcourt. If both players sit out, Tyus Jones figures to draw a start.
