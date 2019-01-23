Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Quiet in Tuesday's win
Rose had six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.
Rose drew the start at point guard with Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) sidelined. Nevertheless, Rose scored in single digits for just the fourth time through 37 appearances this season while reserve guard Jerryd Bayless ended up earning more minutes off the bench in the blowout victory. It's unclear whether Teague or Jones will be ready to return for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, but if not Rose would likely earn another start.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 31 points in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: In line to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.