Rose had six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.

Rose drew the start at point guard with Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) sidelined. Nevertheless, Rose scored in single digits for just the fourth time through 37 appearances this season while reserve guard Jerryd Bayless ended up earning more minutes off the bench in the blowout victory. It's unclear whether Teague or Jones will be ready to return for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, but if not Rose would likely earn another start.