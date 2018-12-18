Rose finished with 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over the Kings.

Rose got the starting nod Monday, replacing the injured Jeff Teague (ankle). He finished with a double-double including a season-high 11 assists. The playing time was somewhat limited with the game basically over after the first quarter. Rose continues to have his best season in many years and should be on a roster in most formats.