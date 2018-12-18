Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Records double-double in start
Rose finished with 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over the Kings.
Rose got the starting nod Monday, replacing the injured Jeff Teague (ankle). He finished with a double-double including a season-high 11 assists. The playing time was somewhat limited with the game basically over after the first quarter. Rose continues to have his best season in many years and should be on a roster in most formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Puts up 25 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Paces second unit again•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will start for Covington•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...