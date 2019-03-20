Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Remains out Thursday
Rose (elbow) is listed as out for Thursday's game in Charlotte.
This will be Rose's fifth straight absence with lingering soreness in his elbow, and there doesn't appear to be a return on the horizon for the veteran guard. With Jeff Teague (foot) still sidelined, Tyus Jones will once again assume the role of Minnesota's starting point guard Thursday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out for fourth straight Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out again Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out vs. Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.