Rose (ankle) took part in the Timberwolves' practice Monday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

That likely puts Rose in line to play Wednesday against the Bulls, but the Timberwolves may not wait to confirm his availability for the contest until after morning shootaround. After a one-game absence, Rose is expected to return to the starting lineup against his former team with Jeff Teague (ankle) still "a few days away" from returning to action, according to the report.