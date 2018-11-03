Rose will come off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rose started at point guard in Wednesday's victory over the Jazz and exploded for 50 points in 41 minutes. The extended run was due to Jeff Teague (knee) and Tyus Jones' absences. Teague remains out, but Jones will get the start Friday. The Timberwolves likely prefer Rose as a spark plug off the bench with the second unit, so they are sticking with that. He should still see a relatively heavy workload given Teague being sidelined.