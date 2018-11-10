Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Rose 2.0 continues to impress
Rose had 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to the Kings.
Rose was impressive again for the lackluster Timberwolves, scoring at least 21 points for the third consecutive game. Across that period he has also added a combined 11 three-pointers to go with 14 assists. He offers basically nothing on the defensive end of the floor but can be forgiven for that, given his recent form. If he is on your roster, you likely got him from waivers. That in itself is a win for you and your team.
