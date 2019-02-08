Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday
Rose (ankle) is ruled out Friday against the Pelicans.
It will be the third straight matchup in which Rose will be sidelined for, as the veteran guard continues to deal with right ankle soreness. With Tyus Jones (ankle) out as well, it appears as though Jeff Teague, though listed as questionable with left foot soreness, will play a large role against New Orleans on Friday if he is cleared to play.
