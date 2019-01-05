Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday
Rose (ankle) won't play Friday against the Magic.
Rose was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day, but he'll be held out for the fourth straight contest due to an ankle sprain. Tyus Jones will once again serve as the backup point guard with Rose on the shelf.
