Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Monday
Rose (ankle) will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
Rose will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. Coach Tom Thibodeau indicated that Rose is making progress, however, and he'll now target Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks as his next chance to play.
