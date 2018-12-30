Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Sunday
Rose (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Rose was tagged as doubtful for Minnesota's upcoming matchup, so it's no surprise that he was ruled out prior to tip. Tyus Jones figures to get the start at point guard with both Rose and Teague officially on the shelf.
