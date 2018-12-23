Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Sunday
Rose (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose suffered an ankle injury in Minnesota's last game, and he'll be forced to miss at least one contest while on the mend. Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless figure to see more run with Rose shut down.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Game-time call Sunday vs. OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Won't return for second half•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Posts 33 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Records double-double in start•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Puts up 25 points in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...