Rose (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The writing was on the wall after Rose did not go through practice Monday, and he'll now sit for the fourth time in five games. The veteran played 20 minutes in Saturday's game against Denver, but he sprained his right ankle in the second half, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. With Tyus Jones also out and Jeff Teague questionable, the Wolves will once again be shorthanded in the backcourt.