Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out vs. Utah
Rose (elbow) won't play Thursday against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rose was handed a questionable designation leading up to Thursday's clash, although he'll miss his second straight contest due to elbow soreness. With Jeff Teague (foot) was also ruled out, it'll be up to Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless to fill in at point guard.
