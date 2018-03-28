Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Wednesday
Rose (ankle) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Hawks, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Rose will be unable to lace up for Wednesday's contest. In his stead, Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford are candidates to see extra run.
