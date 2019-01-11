Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Says he will play Friday
Rose (ankle) said he will play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After going through shootaround, Rose was considered a game-time call, but it looks like he has talked with the training staff and will be good to go Friday. Rose also said his minutes load will be around 30 minutes against the Mavericks, so it looks like the former MVP isn't going to be very restricted in his return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Inactive Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.