Rose (ankle) said he will play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After going through shootaround, Rose was considered a game-time call, but it looks like he has talked with the training staff and will be good to go Friday. Rose also said his minutes load will be around 30 minutes against the Mavericks, so it looks like the former MVP isn't going to be very restricted in his return.